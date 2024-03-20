Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $8.48 on Wednesday, reaching $740.65. The company had a trading volume of 823,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $717.61 and its 200 day moving average is $635.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $328.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.