Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. 5,401,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

