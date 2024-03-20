Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after buying an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Fortive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FTV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 724,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,511. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

