Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,024,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486,201. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

