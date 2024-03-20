Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 11,463 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.18. 8,347,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,654,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

