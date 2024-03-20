Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 683 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,983. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.79 and a 200 day moving average of $266.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

