Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.96 and last traded at $155.08. Approximately 1,761,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,837,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.