Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up to $16.68

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.10. Chewy shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 2,106,579 shares.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Chewy Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after acquiring an additional 367,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

