Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $3,300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,505.46.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 6.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $167.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,964.66. The stock had a trading volume of 489,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,541.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,228.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,609.13 and a one year high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.