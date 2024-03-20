Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,019.98

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3,019.98 and last traded at $2,975.00, with a volume of 212895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,797.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,541.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,228.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.