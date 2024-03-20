Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

