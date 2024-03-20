Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.85

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 1005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at $45,335,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 279.3% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $10,145,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 14.2% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,511,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.