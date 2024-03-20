Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.30. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1,958,705 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.