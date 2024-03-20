Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 6,771,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,951,156. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

