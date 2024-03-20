Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Insider Activity

Citi Trends stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,545,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,882,324.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

