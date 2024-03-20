City Holding Co. Acquires 1,382 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 18,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.52.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

