City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

