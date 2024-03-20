City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $564.33 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

