City Holding Co. Buys 2,620 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

