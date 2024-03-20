City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

STZ stock opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.48 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.81.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.83.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

