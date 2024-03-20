City Holding Co. Has $1.54 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

