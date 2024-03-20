City Holding Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.