City Holding Co. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

FPE stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

