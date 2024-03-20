City Holding Co. Has $4.68 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $634.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

