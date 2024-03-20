City Holding Co. Has $600,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.