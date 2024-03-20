City Holding Co. Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.