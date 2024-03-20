City Holding Co. Purchases 515 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

