City Holding Co. Purchases 682 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $353.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $354.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

