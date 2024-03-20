City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

