City Holding Co. Sells 1,350 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.