City Holding Co. Sells 1,437 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

