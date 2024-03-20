City Holding Co. Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

