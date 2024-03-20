Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Up 5.2%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.43. 2,360,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,122,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. Barclays cut their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,710,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 546,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

