CleanSpark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 93,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 63,672 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,999,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

