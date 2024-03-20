Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $52.99.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

