Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $52.99.
About Cogeco Communications
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.