Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.84. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 73,615 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

