Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 348.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

CHRS opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 575,285 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

