Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 348.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on CHRS
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 575,285 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.