Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.3 %

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 361,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Articles

