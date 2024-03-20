Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 51,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

CMCSA opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

