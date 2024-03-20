Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $58.44 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.56. 5,815,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,413,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

