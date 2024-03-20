Comparing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. EPR Properties pays out 167.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 24.52% 6.96% 3.03% Ready Capital 35.69% 7.99% 1.54%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $705.67 million 4.51 $173.05 million $1.97 21.37 Ready Capital $945.81 million 1.63 $339.45 million $2.34 3.81

This table compares EPR Properties and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EPR Properties and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 6 3 0 2.20 Ready Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $48.55, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Ready Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

