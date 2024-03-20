Comparing Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) & DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV A/S and Singularity Future Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.38 18.21 Singularity Future Technology $4.54 million 3.49 -$23.00 million ($9.06) -0.51

Analyst Ratings

DSV A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Singularity Future Technology. Singularity Future Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DSV A/S and Singularity Future Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology -531.52% -227.85% -120.41%

Summary

DSV A/S beats Singularity Future Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company is also involved in purchase and sale of crypto mining machines. It serves the steel companies and e-commerce businesses. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

