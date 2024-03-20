Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 803,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 77,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

