Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.