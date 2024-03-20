Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.19

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 19400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

