Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.19

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 19400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

