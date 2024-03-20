Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Up 3.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 1,462,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,671,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Get Compass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.