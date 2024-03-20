Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 47.40 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Computacenter Price Performance

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,724 ($34.68) on Wednesday. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.96). The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,751.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,874.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) price target for the company.

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.