Contrasting Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Earlyworks and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than Earlyworks.

This table compares Earlyworks and Semantix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $46.57 million 0.05 -$2.81 million N/A N/A Semantix $264.23 million 0.25 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -1.05

Earlyworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Summary

Semantix beats Earlyworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

