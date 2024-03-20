Contrasting IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IBEX alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 5.79% 20.10% 9.97% RingCentral -7.50% N/A -3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40 RingCentral 0 8 7 1 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IBEX and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.

IBEX presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.17%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $38.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than RingCentral.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBEX and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $523.12 million 0.52 $31.58 million $1.57 9.92 RingCentral $2.20 billion 1.49 -$165.24 million ($1.75) -20.25

IBEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.